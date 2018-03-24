Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Endures lower-body injury
Gunnarsson (lower body) won't return to Friday's game against the Canucks.
Gunnarsson was checked hard into the boards by Bo Horvat, and the Blues will run five defensemen the rest of the contest. The 31-year-old blueliner has one assist, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in the last seven games, and he'll need to recover quickly in order to play Saturday against the Blue Jackets.
