Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Evens series with OT winner
Gunnarsson's game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against Boston was the first postseason goal of his career.
In addition to scoring in overtime, Gunnarsson recorded an assist on St. Louis' opening goal, giving him his first two points of the playoffs. The third-pairing defenseman could not have chosen a better time to score his first career playoff goal, but don't expect too many performances like this from the 32-year-old blueliner.
