Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Good to go for training camp
Gunnarsson has recovered from his ACL surgery and looks to be ready to participate in camp with the Blues.
Gunnarsson underwent surgery in April to repair his torn ACL, and it was questionable if he would be ready for camp. However, Gunnarsson has recovered at a quicker pace than anticipated and now looks healthy enough to participate.
