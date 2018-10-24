Gunnarsson (hip) will join AHL San Antonio on a conditioning assignment, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Gunnarsson was already expected to be out of action until November, so the conditioning assignment shouldn't affect his recovery timeline. In fact, with the blueliner slated to play with the Rampage through Sunday, he could be back and ready to suit up versus the Golden Knights on Nov. 1.

