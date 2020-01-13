Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Healthy, but not playing
Coach Craig Berube said Gunnarsson (arm) is healthy but won't play in Monday's game versus the Ducks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Gunnarsson resides on injured reserve still, as the Blues want to keep Niko Mikkola in the lineup. It's unclear how long the team will wait before reinserting Gunnarsson into the lineup, but fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned, as the 33-year-old hasn't recorded double-digit points since the 2014-15 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.