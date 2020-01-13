Coach Craig Berube said Gunnarsson (arm) is healthy but won't play in Monday's game versus the Ducks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Gunnarsson resides on injured reserve still, as the Blues want to keep Niko Mikkola in the lineup. It's unclear how long the team will wait before reinserting Gunnarsson into the lineup, but fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned, as the 33-year-old hasn't recorded double-digit points since the 2014-15 campaign.