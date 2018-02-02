Gunnarsson was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

This was Gunnarsson's fifth time being a healthy scratch in the last six games, mostly of overcrowding at left defensemen and the consistent reliability and power-play presence of rookie Vince Dunn. Head coach Mike Yeo has reiterated that Gunnarsson will get his chance soon, but it's tough to see the Blues scratching and offensive blueliner like Dunn or Joel Edmundson down the stretch.