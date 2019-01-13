Gunnarsson (illness) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gunnarsson stayed at the hotel during the Blues' morning skate, and he wasn't able to recover in time to suit up. In his place, Vince Dunn will return from a lower-body injury that held him out the last two games. The Blues have seven healthy defensemen now, so Gunnarsson may have to wait to re-enter the lineup even when he's healthy again.