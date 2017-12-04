Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Held pointless
Gunnarsson didn't appear on the scoresheet after Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota.
Gunnarsson has now gone pointless over his last 10 games, but still has four points (three goals, one assist) on the season. The 31-year-old has been averaging 17:22 of ice time on the season, but after being scratched for four straight games in late November he's only averaged 11:52 of ice time his last two games -- meaning head coach Mike Yeo might be favoring Vince Dunn or Robert Bortuzzo's services over Gunnarsson.
