Gunnarsson registered an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Gunnarsson set up Ivan Barbashev's opening tally at 9:21 of the second period. The Swedish blueliner has helpers in consecutive games for the first time this season, and seven points in 27 contests overall. That matches his production from last year -- he hasn't reached double-digits since 2014-15, his first year with the Blues when he had 12 points in 61 outings. Gunnarsson has added 36 blocks, 26 hits and a plus-5 rating in 2019-20.