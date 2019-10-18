Gunnarsson is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury and is slated to miss Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gunnarsson hasn't reached double-digit points since 2014-15, so his absence from the lineup shouldn't cause too many ripples for fantasy purposes. The veteran blueliner will aim to rejoin the lineup for Monday's tilt versus the Avalanche, while Colton Parayko will slot in alongside Alex Pietrangelo among the defensive pairings.