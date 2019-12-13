Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Lands on injured reserve
Gunnarsson has been placed on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury.
Gunnarsson will be forced to miss the next three games at a minimum because of the issue, though it's possible his stay on the sidelines could last longer than that. The veteran defenseman has chalked up just four points through 17 games and has seen a career-low 14:56 of ice time per contest, so his fantasy upside remains limited even when he's activated to rejoin the team.
