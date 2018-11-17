Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Leaves with upper-body injury
Gunnarsson left Friday's game against the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury and will not return, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Blues go right back to work Saturday night against the Sharks, so we'll have to see if the club calls up a reinforcement option from AHL San Antonio as the strong hint on whether or not Gunnarsson will be ready for the next contest.
