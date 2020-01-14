Play

Gunnarsson (arm) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the team placed Colton Parayko (upper body) on IR. Gunnarsson was healthy for Monday's win over the Ducks, but coach Craig Berube kept him out of the lineup since Niko Mikkola was playing well. Therefore, Gunnarsson's activation doesn't guarantee that he'll play Wednesday versus the Flyers.

More News
Our Latest Stories