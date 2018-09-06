Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: May not take contact initially
Gunnarson (knee) is skating with teammates but he may not be ready to take contact early in training camp, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Coming off a torn ACL last March, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the blueliner is being eased back into action. There's nothing at this point to suggest he won't be ready for the start of the regular season, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status as camp progresses.
More News
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Good to go for training camp•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Out at least six months with torn ACL•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Out for season with torn ACL•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Endures lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Returns to practice•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Out with illness•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...