Gunnarson (knee) is skating with teammates but he may not be ready to take contact early in training camp, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Coming off a torn ACL last March, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the blueliner is being eased back into action. There's nothing at this point to suggest he won't be ready for the start of the regular season, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status as camp progresses.