Gunnarsson was not at practice Tuesday for the birth of his child, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It is unclear what this means for Gunnarsson's status for Wednesday's tilt against the Flames, but congratulations are in order nonetheless. In the event the 30-year-old is not available, Nate Prosser would likely fill in on the blue line.

