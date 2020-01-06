Coach Craig Berube said that Gunnarsson (arm) may be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gunnarsson hasn't played since Dec. 12, and even when he's healthy, there's no guarantee he's inserted into the lineup. However, if Colton Parayko (upper body) can't go, Gunnarsson's services will be necessary. The 33-year-old blueliner's return to the lineup will be preceded by activation from IR.