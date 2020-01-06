Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Nearing return to action
Coach Craig Berube said that Gunnarsson (arm) may be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gunnarsson hasn't played since Dec. 12, and even when he's healthy, there's no guarantee he's inserted into the lineup. However, if Colton Parayko (upper body) can't go, Gunnarsson's services will be necessary. The 33-year-old blueliner's return to the lineup will be preceded by activation from IR.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.