Gunnarsson slotted into Blues' lineup Saturday against the Sabres for the first time since Jan. 23 and promptly scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win.

Gunnar has been on the sidelines a lot lately, so he was highly motivated in Saturday's game. A single point for this bottom-pairing defender may not be enough to keep him in the lineup long term, but it should earn him another start. Still, that's not enough to make Gunnarsson a fantasy asset.