Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: No go for Game 1
Gunnarsson (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 1 against the Sharks, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Gunnarsson's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but he'll have to wait for Monday's Game 2 for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Robert Bortuzzo will fill in on the Blues' bottom pairing until Gunnarsson is given the green light to return.
