Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Not expected to play
Gunnarsson (upper body) didn't participate in line rushes during morning skate, which suggests he'll miss Tuesday's game against the Devils, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Gunnarsson will miss a fourth straight game Tuesday, but his presence at morning skate suggests he's likely nearing a return to the lineup. Another update on the Swedish blueliner's status should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with Arizona.
