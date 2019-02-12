Gunnarsson (upper body) didn't participate in line rushes during morning skate, which suggests he'll miss Tuesday's game against the Devils, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Gunnarsson will miss a fourth straight game Tuesday, but his presence at morning skate suggests he's likely nearing a return to the lineup. Another update on the Swedish blueliner's status should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with Arizona.

