Gunnarsson (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against Detroit, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Gunnarsson will miss his fifth consecutive game with the lower body injury. He hasn't made a serious difference from a fantasy perspective, as he's put up just one assist this season and a minus-2 rating. In his stead, Robert Bortuzzo will continue to draw into the lineup on the third defensive pair.