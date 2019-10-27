Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Not in lineup Sunday
Gunnarsson (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against Detroit, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Gunnarsson will miss his fifth consecutive game with the lower body injury. He hasn't made a serious difference from a fantasy perspective, as he's put up just one assist this season and a minus-2 rating. In his stead, Robert Bortuzzo will continue to draw into the lineup on the third defensive pair.
More News
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Slated to sit Saturday•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Remains unavailable•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Skates during Wednesday's practice•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Labeled day-to-day, out Saturday•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Sends out helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.