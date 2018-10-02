Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Not yet cleared for contact
Gunnarsson (hip/knee) is still waiting to be cleared for contact, the St. Louis Dispatch reports.
Gunnarsson underwent surgeries to repair his hip and knee last spring, so he'll need additional time to recover before returning to action. It's a foregone conclusion that he'll at least miss Thursday's home game versus the Jets.
