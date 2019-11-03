Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Notches first goal of season
Gunnarsson scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.
Gunnarsson's goal gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with just over five minutes left in the opening period. After a lengthy stretch in the press box, Gunnarsson has drawn into the lineup in back-to-back games and has a goal and an assist to show for it. He's never been a particularly offensive rearguard so it's nice to see him chipping in when called upon.
