Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Notches sixth point
Gunnarsson posted an assist, two shots on net and a hit in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.
Gunnarsson has been able to stick in the lineup since returning from an arm injury, and he's averaging 17:07 of ice time per game in February. He won't carry much fantasy value, as he's registered just six points, 17 shots on net and 33 blocked shots through 26 games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.