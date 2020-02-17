Gunnarsson posted an assist, two shots on net and a hit in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Gunnarsson has been able to stick in the lineup since returning from an arm injury, and he's averaging 17:07 of ice time per game in February. He won't carry much fantasy value, as he's registered just six points, 17 shots on net and 33 blocked shots through 26 games this year.