Gunnarsson (upper body) will miss at least the Blues' next four outings.

Gunnarsson has already missed 11 games due to injury this year and is looking at another four due to this latest issue. When in the lineup (seven games), the Swede is pointless and has registered just eight shots while logging 15:45 of ice time per contest. Jordan Schmaltz figures to continue deputizing on the blue line in Gunnarsson's absence.