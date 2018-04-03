Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Out at least six months with torn ACL
Gunnarsson underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Tuesday; he'll be reexamined in six months.
Gunnarsson could at least miss training camp this fall considering his lengthy timetable. After all, there's no gurantee that he'd be ready to go upon the next evaluation. The Swede blocked 102 shots to supplement nine points and a plus-15 rating through 63 games this season.
