Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Out for season with torn ACL
Gunnarsson sustained a torn ACL in Friday night's win over the Canucks, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports, adding that the defenseman will miss the rest of the season.
Gunnarsson's injury stems from his absorbing a hard check into the boards by forward Bo Horvat. While it's been a long while since he'd put up decent offensive totals, the Swede added own-zone utility for the Blues as a shot-blocking talent who was most recently positioned on the top pair with Alex Pietrangelo. The 31-year-old's season comes to an end having compiled 15 points and 102 blocked shots through 63 games.
