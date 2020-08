Gunnarsson (undisclosed) will not play in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Canucks, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

It's unclear if Gunnarsson is injured or being given rest, but his absence from warmups ahead of Game 5 would suggest the former. Robert Bortuzzo enters the lineup on the third pairing, while Justin Faulk will take Gunnarsson's usual spot alongside Alex Pietrangelo.