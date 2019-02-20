Gunnarsson (lower body) will not suit up in Thursday's road game against Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The 32-year-old was placed on injured reserve Feb. 16, and hasn't seen the ice since Feb 5. Gunnarsson has been solid for the Blues, as he's racked up seven points in 18 games. The Swede is still being evaluated on a daily basis, and his next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Boston.