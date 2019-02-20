Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Out Thursday
Gunnarsson (lower body) will not suit up in Thursday's road game against Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The 32-year-old was placed on injured reserve Feb. 16, and hasn't seen the ice since Feb 5. Gunnarsson has been solid for the Blues, as he's racked up seven points in 18 games. The Swede is still being evaluated on a daily basis, and his next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Boston.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...