Gunnarsson missed practiced Monday with an illness, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fortunately, Gunnarsson will have plenty of time to stock up on chicken soup and lozenges before the Blues play again. St. Louis begins a three-game trip to California on Thursday, so as long as the 31-year-old can get healthy in the next few days he shouldn't miss a game.

