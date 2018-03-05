Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Out with illness
Gunnarsson missed practiced Monday with an illness, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Fortunately, Gunnarsson will have plenty of time to stock up on chicken soup and lozenges before the Blues play again. St. Louis begins a three-game trip to California on Thursday, so as long as the 31-year-old can get healthy in the next few days he shouldn't miss a game.
More News
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Nets winner in return from media box•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Healthy scratch lately•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Returning from injury Saturday•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Declares himself ready to play•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Status unclear•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...