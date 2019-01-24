Gunnarsson dished out an assist in the third period of Wednesday's game against the Ducks, adding a hit and two blocked shots to his ledger.

Gunnarsson finished the first half on the hottest of hot streaks, collecting six points in his last seven games. His plus-3 rating Thursday also boosted his season to plus-9 over just 16 games. Given that he hasn't cracked a power-play unit, it's difficult to anticipate Gunnarsson's hot streak extending too far, especially considering he's totaled fewer than 10 points in each of the last three seasons. It may be best to just ride him while he and the Blues are hot, but Gunnarsson shouldn't be good for much more than rating when things slow down.