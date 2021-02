Gunnarsson posted an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Gunnarsson collected his second assist in seven games this season with the secondary helper on Justin Faulk's third-period tally. The 34-year-old Gunnarsson has added nine blocked shots, five hits and a plus-1 rating. He hasn't reached double-digit points since 2014-15, so Gunnarsson isn't likely to be viable in fantasy.