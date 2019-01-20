Gunnarsson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's win over the Senators.

Gunnarsson reeled in a pass from Ryan O'Reilly and flicked shot past Craig Andersen for the game-winning goal. Gunnarsson now has a goal in back-to-back games and a point in five straight outings. He's not traditionally an offensive generator with single-digit point totals in each of the last three seasons, so fantasy owners may want to steer away from biting on what's likely a fluke.