Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Questionable against San Jose
Gunnarsson (lower body) is considered questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against San Jose, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gunnarsson reportedly suffered a lower-body injury late in Tuesday's Game 7 win over the Stars. If the veteran blueliner is ultimately unable to go Saturday, Robert Bortuzzo will likely draw into the lineup for Game 1.
