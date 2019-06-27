Gunnarsson penned a two-year, $3.5 million contract with St. Louis on Thursday.

Fresh off a Stanley Cup championship, Gunnarsson has tied himself to the Blues for another two seasons. The veteran is far from an offensive force, he hasn't broken the 10-point mark since 2014-15, but is a defensive stalwart on the blue line, which allows partner Alex Pietrangelo to jump up into the play.