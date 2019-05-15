Gunnarsson (lower body) told reporters he was healthy and ready to play if called upon, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Despite a clean bill of health, Gunnarsson figures to remain in the press box for Wednesday's Game 3 clash with San Jose. If coach Craig Berube does want to shake up the lineup, the Swedish blueliner would likely slot in for Robert Bortuzzo or Vince Dunn.