Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Records first goal in return
Gunnarsson recorded his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston.
Seeing his first action since Jan. 10 after battling an illness, Gunnarsson was a surprise contributor as part of a seven-defenseman lineup for the injury-riddled Blues. He's never recorded more than 20 points in a season, but for what it's worth, Gunnarsson has now marked the scoresheet in each of his past four appearances.
