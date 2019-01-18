Gunnarsson recorded his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston.

Seeing his first action since Jan. 10 after battling an illness, Gunnarsson was a surprise contributor as part of a seven-defenseman lineup for the injury-riddled Blues. He's never recorded more than 20 points in a season, but for what it's worth, Gunnarsson has now marked the scoresheet in each of his past four appearances.