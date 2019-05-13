Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Remains on shelf
Gunnarsson (lower body) has been ruled out for Game 2 against San Jose on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Gunnarsson took part in the morning skate and is nearing a return, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but will remain out of action Monday. Even once cleared to play, the blueliner is far from a lock to jump into the lineup and could still find himself watching from the press box in favor of Robert Bortuzzo.
