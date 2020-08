Gunnarsson (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups and isn't expected to play in Friday's Game 6 versus the Canucks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Friday will be the second game Gunnarsson has missed with his undisclosed injury. Robert Bortuzzo is expected to remain in the lineup while Gunnarsson is out. If the Blues win, Gunnarsson's next chance to return will arrive Sunday for Game 7.