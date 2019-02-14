Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Remains sidelined Thursday
Gunnarsson (lower body) won't rejoin the lineup against Arizona on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Gunnarsson will miss his fifth straight contest due to his lower-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was rolling with four points in his last six outings. If he can pick up where he left off once cleared to play, the Swede has a chance to top the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.
