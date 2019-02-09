Gunnarsson (lower body) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The Blues will hope to get Gunnarsson back as soon as possible, as he was on a roll prior to suffering his lower-body injury, notching three goals and four points in his last six appearances. He'll set his sights on healing up in time for Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey.

