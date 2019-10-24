Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Remains unavailable
Gunnarsson (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gunnarsson is still dealing with a lower-body issue, but there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability, as he's only totaled 17 points in 93 games over the past three campaigns and has been playing a rotational role as St. Louis' seventh defenseman early on this season. The Blues should release another update on the 32-year-old vet's status once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.
