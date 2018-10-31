Gunnarsson (hip) was activated off non-roster, injured reserve Wednesday.

Gunnarsson -- who was injured March 23 against Vancouver -- will add to an already deep blue line. It's not clear whether the veteran will immediately suit up versus Vegas on Thursday or instead serve as a healthy scratch, but he is at least available to play. In preparation for Gunnarsson's activation, the team moved Jakub Jerabek down to the minors Tuesday.