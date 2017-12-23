Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Returning from injury Saturday
Gunnarsson (upper body) will be in the lineup Saturday against the Canucks, NHL.com reports.
The rearguard will slot back into the Blues' lineup after a brief one-game absence due to injury. The fantasy implications of Gunnarsson suiting back up are about as insignificant as they come, as he's only managed five points through 16:49 of average ice time in 31 contests this season. Nonetheless, he'll be back on the team's second D-pairing opposite Colton Parayko out in British Columbia on Saturday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...