Gunnarsson (upper body) will be in the lineup Saturday against the Canucks, NHL.com reports.

The rearguard will slot back into the Blues' lineup after a brief one-game absence due to injury. The fantasy implications of Gunnarsson suiting back up are about as insignificant as they come, as he's only managed five points through 16:49 of average ice time in 31 contests this season. Nonetheless, he'll be back on the team's second D-pairing opposite Colton Parayko out in British Columbia on Saturday.