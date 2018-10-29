Gunnarsson (hip) was brought back from his conditioning stint with AHL San Antonio on Monday.

Gunnarsson won't be immediately activated off non-roster, injured reserve, which gives the team some time to decide how best to stay under the 23-man roster limit. During his stint in the minors, the blueliner took the ice in a pair of outings in which he failed to register a point, but did earn a plus-1 rating.