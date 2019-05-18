Gunnarsson (lower body) registered a blocked shot in 11:52 during Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Gunnarsson was recently cleared from an injury that cost him the first three games of the series versus the Sharks, slotting into the lineup Friday in place of Vince Dunn (upper body). Gunnarsson has yet to record a point in 10 playoff appearances, registering 16 blocked shots as his most notable contribution to the team.