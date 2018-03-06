Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Returns to practice
Gunnarsson (illness) was back on the ice with his teammates for Tuesday's practice session, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Gunnarsson won't miss any game time after sitting out practice Monday. The blueliner's absence would stretch a defense that is already without Joel Edmundson (arm) and Jay Bouwmeester (hip). Netminder Carter Hutton already saw 30-plus shots in his prior two contests, so losing Gunnarsson likely would seen that number increase even further.
