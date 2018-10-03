Gunnarsson (hip) will not be available until November, according to general manager Doug Armstrong.

Gunnarsson will miss a minimum of 10 games as he continue to work his way back from his hip injury. With Robert Bortuzzo (suspension) unavailable and Joel Edmundson (groin) questionable for Opening Night against Winnipeg on Thursday, Chris Butler and Jordan Schmaltz will get an opportunity to slot in for Gunnarsson to open the season.