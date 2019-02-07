Gunnarsson will miss Thursday's game against the Lightning due to a lower-body injury, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gunnarsson is often banged up, and it really cuts into his fantasy value. He had 20-point upside starting out his career with the Maple Leafs, but he's only mustered 13 goals and 30 assists over 270 games since joining the Blues ahead of the 2014-15 campaign. As a result, it's safe to search for alternatives in the fantasy realm.