Gunnarsson (lower body) isn't expected to take the ice Saturday against the Predators, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With the team scheduled for back-to-back clashes with the Predators on Saturday and Sunday, it appears Gunnarsson is looking at a second-game return at best. Assuming that's the case, look for Robert Bortuzzo to slot into the pairings for a second straight game.