Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Scheduled to skip Saturday
Gunnarsson (lower body) isn't expected to take the ice Saturday against the Predators, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
With the team scheduled for back-to-back clashes with the Predators on Saturday and Sunday, it appears Gunnarsson is looking at a second-game return at best. Assuming that's the case, look for Robert Bortuzzo to slot into the pairings for a second straight game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...