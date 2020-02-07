Gunnarsson scored a goal on his lone shot and registered a pair of hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Gunnarsson scored on a harmless-looking point shot in the second period, tying the game at 2-2. It was just the second goal of the year for the 33-year-old, who has five points in his 22 games. Gunnarsson is a depth player for the Blues who does not offer any fantasy upside.